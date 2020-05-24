Dwyane Wade Hair Makeover: NBA Star Dyes His Locks Red While Hanging With Daughter Zaya, 12

Dwyane Wade proved he went from pink to bright red locks when he showed off the new look while having fun with his daughter Zaya in a hilarious video on May 23.

Dwyane Wade, 38, is a risk taker when it comes to his hair color and he proved it in his latest TikTok video! The former professional basketball player shared a funny clip that shows him showing off a brand new bright red hair makeover while hanging out with his newly pink-haired daughter Zaya, 12, on May 23 and we’re loving it! In the clip, Zaya moves her lips to a sound bite that says, “No, I did not slap her, I just high-fived her face” and Dwyane then goes on to look from her to the camera with a hilarious confused look. The proud dad’s red locks look pretty good on him in the memorable moment and Zaya’s pink ones are equally as stylish.

Dwyane’s public reveal of his new red hair comes just one day after he showed off pink hair similar to Zaya’s in a new pic on Instagram. Although we’re not positive if the pic was just filtered to look pink or if the athlete indeed dyed his hair from pink to red, but either way, he definitely looks great in both shades!

Ever since Dwyane has retired from professional basketball, he’s been showing off light-hearted posts that include not just himself but his family as well and his latest hair makeover pics and videos just add to the trend. In addition to Zaya, Dwyane has showed off epic moments with his wife Gabrielle Union, 47, and his other kids, including his adorable one-year-old daughter Kaavia. One recent quarantine video helped to show off a prank he and Gabrielle pulled on their youngest child and it was the cutest thing ever. In the clip, Gabrielle is hiding as Dwyane films his baby girl and asks her, “Where did Mommy go?” Within seconds, the actress jumps out from behind the wall and little Kaavia lets out a high-pitched squeal that made everyone in the room laugh.