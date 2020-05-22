Dwyane Wade Hair Makeover: NBA Star Stuns Fans By Dying His Locks Pink — Before & After

Dwyane Wade debuted a brand new hairstyle that left fans completely speechless!

Common trends celebs have been following during their time in self-isolation include getting in a good workout, dancing around with their families, and doing a radical change to their hair! Dwyane Wade, 38, became the latest A-list star to add his name to that follicle group when he showed off his pink hairdo in a new photo posted to his Instagram account on Thursday, May 21. The NBA legend struck a fierce pose for the camera with the bright color only appearing towards the top of his forehead. “Love,” R&B songstress and actress Janelle Monae, 34, wrote in the comments sections while others weren’t too pleased with the look. “Dwade I love you dawg but this ain’t it fam, but hey do you playa,” one fan wrote.

Other celebs who have been sporting a pink look in quarantine includes rapper Cardi B! The 27-year-old got fans all riled up when she posted a picture of her sporting a gorgeous pink wig while rocking a very revealing outfit that included a pair of sexy daisy dukes. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, decided to make the switch from blonde to hot pink late last month but has transitioned back to her usual ‘do in recent days.

Dwayne and wife Gabrielle Union, 47, have no doubt been making the most out of their time being stuck inside. The moments they have shared on their social media accounts have ranged from sexy to sweet and their followers can’t get enough! The former Bring It On star made jaws drop when she posted a photo of her looking absolutely amazing in a skimpy blue bikini while hanging in the pool with her handsome man on Friday, April 17.

Let’s not forget about their adorable daughter Kaavia! The 2-year-old has become a star in the making with every memory their doting parents share. She has a tendency to always look unimpressed in the clips that she’s in, much to everyone’s amusement, especially during a FaceTime chat with Shaquille O’Neal in March!