Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia, 1, Is Unfazed As Shaq Tries To Make Her Smile During FaceTime

Shaquille O’Neal may be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia wasn’t giving the legendary hoops star the time of day in this FaceTime video!

That’s one shady little baby! Dwyane Wade‘s adorable daughter Kaavia totally stole the show when she appeared on the March 24 episode of NBA on TNT via livestream. The one-year-old tot, who’s known for her hilariously shady facial expressions, didn’t disappoint when she popped into the FaceTime call with her dad who was chatting with former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe, and Los Angeles Sparks player Candace Parker. Proud mom Gabrielle Union handed the bub to her retired NBA star hubby at the beginning of the clip, and Adam suggested his co-hosts partake in a competition to see who could capture the notoriously serious baby’s attention. “My name is Uncle Shaquie,” the 48-year-old, 7 foot 1 basketball legend hilariously cooed. “Shaquie. I’m going to kiss you on your cheeky,” he said while shaking his head. Although his co-hosts giggled, the tot was unamused. Even when Shaq blew kisses through the screen, she gave him the ultimate side eye. She may only be one, but we love her energy.

When Shaq enquired about his efforts, asking, “did it work?” Adam simply replied, “I don’t think so.” Co-host Candace Parker had a lot more luck getting a smile out of the tiny toddler. The basketball star began singing “Baby Shark” and little Kaavia immediately smiled. Too sweet! Proud dad Dwyane mocked his pal Shaq in the comments section of the clip, when it was posted to Instagram, writing, “I’m gonna kiss you on your cheeky.” Other fans also commented on Shaq’s inability to capture her attention. “She ain’t want nothing to do with Shaq,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “My son laughed at Uncle Shaqie but then started singing Baby Shark so I think Candace wins.” Gabrielle has been flooding her social media with the cutest snapshots and videos of the one-year-old daughter since the family have been in self-isolation, and the Bring It On star didn’t disappoint when she took to her Instagram page on March 20 to share a hilarious video scaring her precious little toddler. Fans can hear the voice of Gabby’s husband, Dwyane from behind the camera filming the adorable scene as the mischievous parents play an innocent prank on their sweet baby girl.

“Where’s mommy? Kaavia, where did mommy go?” the 38-year-old NBA champion asks as his wife of five years hides behind a wall and out of sight from their precious infant. Kaavia looks around for her mom as Dwyane continues, “Where did mommy go?” All of a sudden, Gabrielle pops out from behind the wall and surprises Kaavia who jumps up and lets out a high pitch squeal. The stunning actress was dressed in a bright red onesie as she burst into laughter after pulling off her high jinks. These guys are seriously the most adorable little family!