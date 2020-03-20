Gabrielle Union Scares Daughter Kaavia, 1, In Adorable Video Filmed By Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are entertaining themselves during the quarantine as they played an innocent prank on their precious baby girl Kaavia, 1.

Gabrielle Union, 47, has been flooding her social media with the cutest snapshots and videos of her one-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. And the Bring It On star didn’t disappoint when she took to her Instagram page on March 20 to share a hilarious video scaring her precious little toddler. Fans can hear the voice of Gabrielle’s husband, Dwyane Wade from behind the camera filming the adorable scene as the mischievous parents play an innocent prank on their sweet baby girl.

“Where’s mommy? Kaavia, where did mommy go?” the 38-year-old NBA champion asks as his wife of five years hides behind a wall and out of sight from their precious infant. Kaavia looks around for her mom as Dwyane continues, “Where did mommy go?” All of a sudden, Gabrielle pops out from behind the wall and surprises Kaavia who jumps up and lets out a high pitch squeal. The stunning actress was dressed in a bright red onesie as she burst into laughter after pulling off her high jinks.

“A game I see alot of moms playing during quarantine… “Where Did Mommy Go? ” I think shes more scared that I haven’t brushed my teeth or changed out of these Christmas pajamas in a couple days. 🤗🤷🏿‍♀️🤔🤣,” Gabrielle captioned the amusing clip.

Fans gushed over the priceless video as one followed commented, “Your laugh and her reaction 😍😂😂.” One fan responded, “😂😂This is what we needed being home bored! You and your girl are so entertaining 💯❤️, ” while another added, “This caption lol… you’re so genuine & honest. 😂😂😍.”