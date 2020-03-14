Gabrielle Union, 47, Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Of Daughter Kaavia, 1, Riding On Dwayne Wade’s Back

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and their adorable daughter, Kaavia, are ‘riding this out’ and couldn’t have looked happier in a new post that Gabrielle shared to her personal Instagram account!

Flying family — sort of! Gabrielle Union, 47, took to her Instagram page to share the cutest boomerang photo featuring her one-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, and her husband, Dwyane Wade, 38. In the March 12 post, Gabrielle bent over and put her arms out like an airplane while Dwyane stood behind her with Kaavia on his back! The boomerang showed Kaavia’s face totally ecstatic by the feeling of flying through the air on the backs of her adoring parents. And Gabrielle couldn’t get enough of her little one’s face! “Riding this out like… @kaaviajames is a forever mood. @dwyanewade,” she captioned the image with a string of emojis, including a smiley face and angel one!

Of course, Kaavia is basically Gabrielle and Dwyane’s little angel and they love to gush about her as much as they can! In a post that Gabrielle shared on March 3, Kaavia decided she was going to play a little game of peek-a-boo! Holding a piece of fabric in front of her face, her adoring mom could be heard asking, “Kaavia, where are you?” Giggling to herself, the tiny tot poked her head out from behind the fabric to reveal her beaming face! “They always telling everyone my business!! I called in sick to work but ran up to Target and they trying to jam me up! Peek-a-boo but you dont see me though, feel me?” Gabrielle captioned the adorable video along with three little angel emojis!

Naturally, there was so much more where that sweet clip came from! On Feb. 26, Gabrielle captured her little girl sitting up in her own makeup chair on the set of her mom’s show L.A.’s Finest! With the tune “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease playing in the background, Kaavia looked curiously at herself in the mirror while a makeup artist played with her hair and spoke sweet little nothings to her. “@kaaviajames needs her own show cuz she sure as hell took over @lasfinesttv!”, the 47-year-old actress captioned the clip.

Each time Gabrielle posts anything new with Kaavia, fans know get a more intimate glimpse into her relationship with her little girl. We cannot wait to see what the doting mom shares next!