Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, 1, Plays Peek-A-Boo In Cute New Video

Just when we thought Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Kaavia James couldn’t get any cuter, she goes and does this! Her parents shared a new clip of a funny game of peek-a-boo and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Kaavia James Union Wade got a kick out of herself in a new video her mom and dad, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared to Instagram on March 3! The adorable 1-year-old played a game of peek-a-boo and couldn’t help but giggle at herself in the clip, which appeared to be filmed by a family friend or caretaker at Target. Kaavia sat in her baby chair inside a shopping cart as she pulled a floral dress up and down in front of her face.

The clip was shared on Kaavia’s very own Instagram, which has over one million followers just about a year after its inception. The account is run by her parents and is known for its adorable photos and videos and the post’s hilarious captions. And, Kaav’s latest upload was no exception.

“They always telling everyone my business!! I called in sick to work but ran up to Target and they trying to jam me up!”, the caption read. “Peek-a-boo but you don’t see me though, feel me?”

(Video credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Kaavia’s peek-a-boo video came just over a week after she stole the show at her dad’s NBA jersey retirement ceremony with the Miami Heat on February 22.

As seen in live television coverage, as well as photos from the massive three-day event, Gabrielle held their 1-year-old daughter as she helped raise his Dwyane’s Miami Heat No. 3 jersey to the rafters of American Airlines Arena during halftime at a game between his former team and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Gabrielle and Kaavia took their seats next to Dwyane’s son Zaire Wade, 18, a now viral photo shared by the Heat showed Kaavia giving her usual mean mug — aka, her “Shady Baby” persona. “#ShadyBaby – no matter the occasion ❤️,” the team captioned the photo.

Another viral snap showed the toddler wandering off and rubbing elbows with some of the NBA’s elite. A poker-faced Kaavia was pictured strolling along the courtside seats to the amusement of many, including her dad’s good friend and former Heat coach, Pat Riley. “@kaaviajames tryin to negotiate a comeback during the jersey retirement,” Gabrielle joked about Kaavia and Pat’s encounter.

Gabrielle, 47, and Dwyane, 37, welcomed their “miracle baby” via a surrogate in November 2018. The couple announced the news in matching Instagram posts at the time. The LA’s Finest actress and the athlete turned TNT basketball commentator and producer had been trying to conceive a child for years before they welcomed Kaavia into their lives. She was born after Gabrielle revealed in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she had “eight or nine” miscarriages.