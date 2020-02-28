Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Makes Cute Funny Faces in Adorable Video

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James couldn’t have been cuter when she made a ton of adorable faces on the set of her mommy’s show!

My time to shine! Kaavia James, 2, acted in the most precious of manners while getting her hair done on the set of her mommy Gabrielle Union‘s television show L.A.’s Finest on Wednesday, February 26. “@kaaviajames needs her own show cuz she sure as hell took over @lasfinesttv!”, the 47-year-old captioned next to the adorable footage. Kaavia could be seen making the funniest of faces as her hair stylist did her best to give her a cute ‘do. The youngster, who Gabrielle shares with her NBA superstar beau Dwyane Wade, 38, dressed for her big day out in a white printed top and faded jeans with a big shiny bow on top of her head. Gabrielle added some comedic touches to the clip by having “Beauty School Dropout” from the classic movie Grease playing in the background! Aww.

Gabrielle’s celeb pals like Eva Longoria, 44, and Octavia Spencer, 47, couldn’t get enough of Kaavia’s antics. “OMG hilarious!” the former Desperate Housewives star wrote. Others touched on how the 2-year-old was treating her hair stylist who was just trying to do her job! “I’m mad at her looking like, ‘can you please stop doing that to my hair!!! It looks good already!'” another chimed in. Gabrielle brought on the adorableness the same day when she shared a separate Instagram video of the mother/daughter duo running and dancing around the L.A.’s Finest‘s set with The Turtles “Happy Together” acting as the clip’s soundtrack.

Don’t forget about me! Dwyane has also had some pretty cute moments happen with his daughter as she continues to grow. Gabrielle posted a sweet bonding moment between the two last month where he held her while she reached for some food. Yum!

The former Bring It On star gave Kaavia some major props shortly after the New Year began when her little one swam like a pro! “We Found Nemo,” the proud mom captioned the video as her baby girl expertly made her way into the pool. Keep these moments coming Gabrielle and Dwyane, we can’t get enough of them!