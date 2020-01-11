Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Her Daughter Kaavia James, 1, Swimming Like A Pro – ‘We Found Nemo’

Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming! Gabrielle Union shares an adorable video of her daughter Kaavia James learning how to swim like a fish!

Look at her go! Gabrielle Union, 47, took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share an adorable video of her daughter Kaavia James, 1, crushing it during her latest swim lesson. In the video, we see Kaavia looking ready to go in her pink pineapple bathing suit and bluefish swim cap. She reaches out to the swim instructor and takes a deep breath before hopping off the safety of the stairs and into the depths of the shallow end. Kaavia kicks and paddles with ease as the swim teacher guides her through the pool. It’s clear that this youngster inherited her dad’s athletic prowess!

The proud mom captioned the video, “We Found Nemo,” followed by a very fitting parade of fish emojis. Many of Gabrielle’s fans, friends, and followers couldn’t help but comment on the sweet video. Comedian Amy Schumer, 38, said, “This is the sweetest little determined angel,” while fellow actress and friend Kerry Washington, 42, chimed in and exclaimed, “Mermaid!!!!!” One of our favorite comments has got to be from The Boys actor Laz Alonso, 45, who said, “Baby shark is fearless lol.” Clearly, Kaavia is a force to be reckoned with in the water!

This precious video follows another very endearing Insta post Gabrielle shared on Jan. 9. Kaavia was seen hilariously trying on her mom’s cozy camel Ugg boots and we couldn’t get over how cute she looked with the way-too-big shoes. “She is me. I am her. We both ❤ @ugg,” Gabrielle captioned the post. Perhaps it’s time for Gabrielle’s mini-me to get her very own pair of boots from the popular Australian shoe line!

The duo appeared to be spending a cozy afternoon at home, as Kaavia rocked a matching long sleeve gray pajama set. Mom Gabrielle was twinning in a warm pair of gray sweats, and a crew neck sweatshirt that read “Chili & Cinnamon Rolls.”

While we aren’t sure about chili and cinnamon rolls together, we are digging the comfort vibes any day. The former AGT judge smiled right back at her daughter as they hung out on a staircase, and Gabrielle looked so in love with her little girl.