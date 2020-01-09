Gabrielle Union, 47, Giggles With Daughter Kaavia, 1, While Her Little One Tries On Her UGGs

Kaavia James is SO stylish! The adorable baby was seen trying on her mama Gabrielle Union’s UGG boots in this sweet new pic!

Gabrielle Union, 47, has no problem sharing clothes, especially with her sweet daughter Kaavia James, 1! Her baby was seen hilariously trying on her cozy camel Ugg boots in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 9, and we couldn’t get over how cute Kaavia looked with the way-too-big shoes. “She is me. I am her. We both ❤ @ugg,” Gabrielle captioned the post. Perhaps it’s time for Kaavia to get her very own pair of boots from the popular Australia shoe line! In the pic, the 14-month-old — who is looking so much like doting dad Dwyane Wade, 37 — sweetly looked up and smiled at her mom.

The duo appeared to be spending a cozy afternoon at home, as Kaavia rocked a matching long sleeve gray pyjama set. Mom Gabrielle was twinning in a warm pair of gray sweats, and a crew neck sweatshirt that read “Chili & Cinnamon Rolls.” While we aren’t sure about chili and cinnamon rolls together, we are digging the comfort vibes any day — especially in chilly January! The former AGT judge smiled right back at her daughter as they hung out on a staircase, and Gabrielle looked so in love with her little girl.

In the following snaps, Kaavia was seen sitting next to her mama, who got her cozy Uggs back on, as Kaavia placed her hand on Gabrielle’s knee! The pair have seemingly been spending plenty of one-on-one time together lately, as the actress also shared a sweet pic her holding a smiley Kaavia on Jan. 8! Rocking a Wu-tang Clan t-shirt, the baby once again she’s the most stylish tot on the block for her “morning” at home with mom.

Gabrielle’s friends and fans couldn’t get enough of the Ugg moment, and immediately began flooding her comments! “Sweet baby Jesus she’s gorgeous. Xo,” producer Adam Shankman commented, while friend Kerry Washington added, “Love you both.” Others also noted what a hands-on mom Gabrielle is! “I love what a wonderful mother you are!!!!!! We love you out here,” @nickie_nicole80 added, while fan @its_all_about_the_grade noted Kaavia is “Looking like her daddy.”