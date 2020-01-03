Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia,1, Is So Cute In Her Bathing Suit: ‘New Year, Same Me’

It’s 2020, and Kaavia James Union Wade is starting it right. The precious daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade ushered in the new decade by rocking an adorable swimsuit while revealing her New Year’s resolution.

“New Year, Same Me,” 1-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade captioned the picture uploaded to her Instagram account on Jan. 2. The too-cute-for-words child of Gabrielle Union, 47, and Dwyane Wade, 37, posed in a sweet pink swimsuit covered with green and yellow tropical fish. Speaking of which, Kaavia revealed that even though she’s literally only a year old, she’s decided to make a New Year’s resolution for a better 2020. “They said I needed to drink more water… So you see it there in the pic. If I show it on IG, its real, right?”

Kaavia’s right – everyone should be drinking more water in the coming 366 days. Her daddy certainly supported his girl’s decision, and he left “three laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying” emojis in the comments. Kaavia’s comment is a bit of a 180 from what she posted before this resolution. “his last decade… whew it really felt like only a year passed,” she captioned a retrospective of her ‘2010s.’ “! It went by so fast, I can’t even believe it! The glow up is serious. I went from jaundice to melanin pop-PING! New Year New Me #shadybaby.”

Here’s hoping that Kaavia keeps on keeping on. The 1-year-old has amassed more than a million IG followers and is fast becoming the biggest IG star of all. She is ready to become the next big meme of the decade. For example, take the photo uploaded to her mom’s Instagram account on Dec. 5. While dressed in a stunning multi-colored, multi-patterned headwrap and equally elaborate dress, Kaavia gave an expression that was anything but festive. “Big Mood,” read the caption. “Jesus be a fence.”

Considering the 2019 that Gabrielle had, Jesus better be more than a fence. The Bad Boys II star was fired from America’s Got Talent in November (along with Julianne Hough.) Variety reported that the split wasn’t amicable, but happened after Gabrielle reported complained after Jay Leno allegedly made a racist joke about Korean restaurants. NBC also reportedly discouraged Gabrielle from styling her hair in a way that was deemed “too black” for viewers. When speaking for the first time after the AGT split, Gabrielle admitted she cried “so many tears” and felt “so much gratitude” from all the fans who “got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”