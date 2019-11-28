Gabrielle Union Breaks Her Silence & Admits She’s Cried ‘So Many Tears’ Amid ‘AGT’ Firing Drama

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about her sudden firing from ‘AGT.’ She says she has so much gratitude amid the tears she’s crying.

It was a tough season for Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent. As our sister site Variety reported she “was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of AGT,” a note she received over half a dozen times, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the exchanges who spoke on the condition of anonymity. She also allegedly complained about a joke Jay Leno made about Asians eating dogs.

Now she’s broken her silence, tweeting, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.” Her husband Dwayne Wade has been even more vocal about the subject on Twitter.

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleuor have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture”.

He added “As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.” Gabrielle and Julianne Hough were added as new judges on the 14th season of AGT but were let go following the end of the show’s season. They had replaced Heidi Klum and Mel B in their regular judging roles on hte show.n

