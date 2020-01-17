Gabrielle Union Posts Sweet Bonding Moment Between Daughter Kaavia, 1, & Daddy Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is quite the comedian. The ‘L.A.’s Finest’ star combined audio from the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ with a precious clip of her husband, Dwyane Wade, feeding their daughter Kaavia. The result was hilarious.

Remember when the carnivorous plant repeated “feed me” to the shopkeeper in the 1986 film, Little Shop of Horrors? Apparently, it reminded Gabrielle Union, 47, of an interaction between her own daughter, Kaavia, 1, and husband Dwyane Wade, 38, on Jan. 17! It was only fitting that Gabrielle played audio from a recreation of this scene over a clip of Kaavia reaching for food as her dad, Dwyane, held her. The timing was perfect. Kaavia lifted a box of candy as the plant yelled in the background, “Feed me!”

Relenting, Dwyane opened the box, but held up a finger — one piece of candy only! Hilariously, right as the former Miami Heat player did this, the Little Shop of Horrors plant exclaimed, “I’m starving!” Gabrielle was amused with her editing skills. “FEED ME!!! @kaaviajames does NOT play when it comes to food! Lmaooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @dwyanewade,” Gabrielle captioned the video, which she shared to her Instagram.

This family is always having fun! Fans also watched Kaavia show off her swimming skills in the pool in a video Gabrielle shared to Instagram on Jan. 10, which she captioned, “We Found Nemo.” A day before that post, Gabrielle shared pictures of her mini me giving her adult UGGs a spin. “She is me. I am her. We both ❤ @ugg,” Gabrielle affectionately captioned the photos. With a mom like Gabrielle, there should be no shortage of fun each day!

As you can see, this family sticks close. So, it was no surprise when Dwyane stuck up for his wife after she was reportedly fired from her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent in Nov. 2019, despite being a fan-favorite. Gabrielle had allegedly voiced her concerns over guest Jay Leno noting that the dogs in a painting in Simon Cowell’s hallway could be “on the menu at a Korean restaurant,” and reportedly complained of another racial insensitivity shown by a contestant during a performance, according to what insiders told our sister website Variety.

“So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleuor have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture,” Dwyane tweeted on Nov. 27, and commended his wife for being a wonderful role model to their daughter in another tweet: “So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter [Kaavia] and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”