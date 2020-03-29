Willow Smith Looks Gorgeous With Shaved Head Shopping For Groceries With BF Tyler Cole

Willow Smith stepped out of quarantine to show off her edgy new ‘do! The 19-year-old was spotted at a Los Angeles grocery store with boyfriend Tyler Cole.

Willow Smith, 19, is rocking that shaved head! The “Whip My Hair” singer was absolutely glowing as she hit Malibu’s Whole Foods alongside boyfriend Tyler Cole, 21. The edgy look totally added to Willow’s cool-girl vibe, and, we have to say, she’s looking more and more like her gorgeous mom Jada Pinkett Smith. Opting to go makeup free, Willow was spotted exiting the healthy grocer in a casual blue-and-purple tie dye hoodie, low-rise black sweats and a classic pair of navy All Star Chuck Taylor’s.

The Red Table Talk host, hanging onto her keys and wallet, shared a laugh with Tyler as the two made their may through the parking lot. The duo didn’t appear to grab too many items — or, any toilet paper, for that matter — as Tyler hung onto one brown paper bag of goods. The singer and actor twinned with his girlfriend as he rocked a partially shaved head and kept the rest of his ensemble casual. Tyler sported an oversized black hoodie featuring a heart with an “A” in the middle, along with a black pair of sweatpants featuring neon graphic images, including one that read “Vision.” He finished his look with a pair of slip-on Nike slides.

Willow surprised the world when she shaved her head again for part of an interactive exhibit at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. Tyler was also part of the performance piece, which showed the two — via livestream — communicating through canvases and paint to show their feelings. “We understand this is a very sensitive subject. And we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this,” Willow said. “I think everyone has a fear of just not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, not knowing if you’re on the right path, not knowing if you’re making the right choices,” she also added, alluding to Kobe Bryant’s sudden death at just 41 years old in January. The experience ended with the pair releasing their album The Anxiety.

“I felt like I was just shedding a lot of just history and emotional baggage. Six, 7, years of emotions, I just let it all go,” Willow later said in an episode of Red Table Talk. Jada didn’t seem to mind her daughter’s new ‘do, commenting on social media, “The start of the new beginning.” Of course, Willow infamously shaved her head back in 2012 — though, at the time, it was for another reason. “It was the perfect way to rebel,” she said of the years ago incident.

“Willow shaved her head for symbolic reason, she wants to leave the past behind,” an insider also shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s had her struggles with anxiety but she’s feeling very empowered and ready to reclaim her life. Shaving off all her hair was a way to release everything and start fresh…she’s so happy she did it, she has no regrets. She loves her new buzzcut.”

The rising stars’ leading man also appears to be a fan! “Willow Smith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!” Tyler posted on social media afterwards.