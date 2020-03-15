Why Willow Smith, 19, Dramatically Shaved Her Head & Is ‘Ready To Leave The Past Behind’

Willow Smith’s decision to let her boyfriend and music partner, Tyler Cole, shave her head was a ‘symbolic’ act. An insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us the meaning behind Willow’s hair makeover.

This wasn’t just a hair makeover — there’s an important message behind Willow Smith’s new buzzcut. The 19-year-old singer allowed her boyfriend and bandmate Tyler Cole, 21, to shave off all her hair during their boxed-in, 24-hour exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles on March 12. The exhibit was named “The Anxiety,” and an insider EXCLUSIVELY explains the inspiration behind that name and Willow’s new ‘do to HollywoodLife!

“Willow shaved her head for symbolic reason, she wants to leave the past behind,” the source reveals. “She’s had her struggles with anxiety but she’s feeling very empowered and ready to reclaim her life. Shaving off all her hair was a way to release everything and start fresh.” To reflect this act of letting go, Willow acted out the stages of anxiety alongside Tyler: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance.

“She’s so happy she did it, she has no regrets,” our source continues. “She loves her new buzzcut. And so does her boyfriend Tyler, it suits her.” That was evident when Willow couldn’t stop beaming while rocking out to her and Tyler’s new music during a car ride, which Tyler shared a cute clip of on March 15!

Willow is serious about making anxiety a more visible mental health issue. She and Tyler even named their new band “The Anxiety” — hence, why they borrowed the moniker for their exhibit. Their debut album is also called “The Anxiety,” and it just dropped on March 12!

One of the band’s biggest fans is Willow’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith! The Red Table Talk host shared a clip of her daughter and Tyler inside their glass box exhibit and wrote, “The start of the new beginning. Willow Smith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!”