Willow Smith, 19, Admits She ‘Got Rid Of A Lot Of History & Emotional Baggage’ By Shaving Her Head

Willow Smith opened up to mom Jada Pinkett Smith about shaving her head for the second time during the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’ Willow revealed she let go of years of ’emotional baggage’ by doing it.

Willow Smith, 19, and her mom, Jade Pinkett Smith, 48, had an honest discussion about shaving her head again in the March 25 edition of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “You put yourself in a box, dealing with eight stages of anxiety for 24 hours,” Jada said. “It was really timely. Even though you’d been planning this for a while. But the fact that kind of this isolation, this confinement, that we’re all coming up against, experiencing now… I walked right in when you shaved your head.”

Willow explained, “I felt like I was just shedding a lot of just history and emotional baggage. Six, 7, years of emotions, I just let it all go.” Willow let her boyfriend and bandmate Tyler Cole, 21, shave her head during their boxed-in, 24-hour exhibit called “The Anxiety” at The Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles on March 12. Jada admitted she was so proud to witness this major moment for Willow. “I saw my baby girl just transform before my eyes and I’ve seen that twice,” Jada continued. “The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old. But this time, you came into a womanhood. So, kudos to you.”

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY told you first that Willow shaved her head for “symbolic reasons” because she “wants to leave the past behind. She’s had her struggles with anxiety but she’s feeling very empowered and ready to reclaim her life. Shaving off all her hair was a way to release everything and start fresh.”

Like Jada said, this isn’t the first time Willow underwent such a drastic hair makeover. Willow shaved her head for the first time at just 12 years old in the middle of her Whip My Hair tour in 2012.