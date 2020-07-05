Ariel Winter’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Gorgeous Platinum Blonde Locks — Before & After

“Ariel Winter changed her hair once again! This time the former ‘Modern Family’ star stunned social media when debuted her amazing blonde locks.

Serving va-va voom realness! Ariel Winter, 22, channeled legendary stars like Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson when she displayed her new blonde hairdo on Saturday, July 4. “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!,” she captioned the set of Instagram photos which showed her lounging on a relaxing couch in front of a bunch of beautiful shrubbery. Ariel paired the bright look with a spaghetti strap top and curve-hugging jeans which left her boyfriend Luke Benward referencing another iconic blonde in the comments section.

“Targaryen,” he wrote, obviously speaking out Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She greatly appreciated his thoughts and responded with a smiley face and fire emoji. This isn’t the first time that Ariel has changed things up, hair wise, as its kind of been her thing throughout 2020 so far.

Ariel stunned fans towards the beginning of the year in February when she was seen out and about rocking a fiery red hairstyle. She was spotted leaving a local hair salon in Los Angeles where she radiated nothing but beauty in a skintight top tucked into a pair of high-waisted black and gold pants.

“She wanted to go lighter because her show is done filming and no longer needs to have dark hair,” Tabitha Dueñas of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on why she decided to make such a drastic hair change. She was of course referring to Ariel finishing with Modern Family which happened to wrap up right before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the states.

Ariel has also made headlines this year thanks to her budding romance with BF Luke. They were first spotted out together in late 2019 and appear to still be in a state of romantic bliss all this time later. The two celebrated his 25th birthday with a drive-by party in May that was almost too cute to witness!