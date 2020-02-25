Ariel Winter Dyes Her Hair Red Again After ‘Modern Family’ Wraps Filming — See Before & After Pics

Ariel Winter left her dark locks behind when she showed off a bright red hair color while leaving a salon in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

Ariel Winter, 22, is a redhead once again! The actress just wrapped up filming the series finale of her longtime-running show Modern Family, which gave her the opportunity to go from dark to light locks like she did in the past, and she’s looking amazing! She was spotted leaving Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles, CA right after she had the dye job done on Feb. 25 and appeared to be happier than ever. The beauty wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck top and black graphic leggings during the outing as well as black sneakers.

Ariel first hinted that she was going to go back to red hair when she took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to share a photo of herself from back when she previously had red locks. “🙃can’t wait to get back to this hair color🙃 #fbf,” she captioned the pic. She also gave her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, a flirty shoutout in a comment on the pic and admitted he was looking forward to her red hair color too. “hehehe baby is pumped for this hair color to return,” she wrote in response to someone about the upcoming new look.

Before her most recent red hair look, Ariel debuted the same hair color on May 3, 2019 when she went on hiatus from filming Modern Family. She kept the color until it was time to film the last season and she had to go back to black hair to play her character. During her red hair run, she proved that she could rock the look when she showed off flattering hairstyles at various events. Although she looks great in any color, we’re happy to see her back to lighter locks, a look she loves, and look forward to seeing more pics in the future!

Ariel always knows how to amaze her fans with incredible style so it’s no surprise her new red hair looks fantastic! We wonder how long she’ll keep it!