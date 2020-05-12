See Pics & Video
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Helps Celebrate Boyfriend Luke Benward’s 25th Birthday With Drive-By Party — Watch

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Ariel Winter is all smiles while heading out to lunch with her new boyfriend actor Luke Benward. The new couple headed to Patys Restaurant in Toluca Lake. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: WCP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ariel Winter and Luke Benward celebrate his 25th birthday during a drive-by party! Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter, with her thumb bandaged up, and her Boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages and share a kiss before heading home. Ariel watches as Luke pulls the trash cans back into the house. Ariel sliced the top of her thumb off earlier in the week. 08 May 2020 Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA661799_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter, with her thumb bandaged up, and her Boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages and share a kiss before heading home. Ariel watches as Luke pulls the trash cans back into the house. Ariel sliced the top of her thumb off earlier in the week. 08 May 2020 Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA661799_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Ariel Winter wasn’t about to let BF Luke Benward’s birthday go by without a celebration during the coronavirus lockdown. She brought the party to him thanks to their pals doing a drive by past her house.

Ariel Winter proved to be the most thoughtful girlfriend when it came to boyfriend Luke Benward‘s 25th birthday on May 12. Since gatherings of over 10 people aren’t permitted in California due to the coronavirus lockdown, she made sure the actor still had a memorable celebration of turning the quarter century mark. The 22-year-old had all of their pals do a drive-by past her house where they could wave, show their love, and even receive Krispy Kreme donuts as a thank-you from the birthday boy.

Two of Luke’s pals took Instagram stories videos while driving up to give the birthday boy their best wishes. One showed himself behind the wheel in front of the home, which had a “Happy Birthday” sign draped across the front gate with two mylar red heart-shaped balloons on either side. The word “Luv” could be seen in gold mylar letter balloons on another gate. The couple had a table set up in her driveway with stacks of Krispy Kreme donut boxes to hand out as a thank-you to all the guests who attended the drive by party. Ariel could be seen in the video jumping up and down with joy, as Luke reveled in seeing all of their friends again in person.

Luke’s street party was also a great chance for everyone to get out of their sweats and dress up a bit during quarantine. Ariel wore an adorable white sun-dress with red and green floral prints on it that was perfect for a sunny day in spring. She matched it with open-toed brown leather sandals with a large heel. Ariel’s hair looked incredible, as she’s still rocking the light orange shade she went back to once filming of Modern Family came to a series end after 11 seasons. She wore it in cascading curls along with a glam makeup job.

Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter helps boyfriend Luke Benward celebrate his 25th birthday on May 12 with a drive-by party. Luke — seen from behind in the patterned shirt — and Ariel greeted friends as they drove past her house to see the couple and give the birthday boy their best wishes in person. Photo credit: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID.
Ariel Winter and Luke Benward
Luke Benward plants a kiss on girlfriend Ariel Winter for organizing a drive-by 25th birthday party for him on May 12, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While numerous cars packed with pals lined the street waiting to say hi to Luke, some other friends joined the couple to chat in person. One friend even brought along his baby. Ariel was photographed looking lovingly at the little one as handsome Luke stood across from her. They didn’t practice six-feet social distancing and no one in any of the photos or videos wore a face mask. But Luke was so excited to see his friends that he walked up to their cars and had photos taken while he stood outside the vehicles and posed with those still inside. At one point, Luke was photographed planting a kiss on Ariel’s head, thanking her for a memorable birthday, even if they couldn’t hold an actual party with everyone all together.