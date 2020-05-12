Ariel Winter wasn’t about to let BF Luke Benward’s birthday go by without a celebration during the coronavirus lockdown. She brought the party to him thanks to their pals doing a drive by past her house.

Ariel Winter proved to be the most thoughtful girlfriend when it came to boyfriend Luke Benward‘s 25th birthday on May 12. Since gatherings of over 10 people aren’t permitted in California due to the coronavirus lockdown, she made sure the actor still had a memorable celebration of turning the quarter century mark. The 22-year-old had all of their pals do a drive-by past her house where they could wave, show their love, and even receive Krispy Kreme donuts as a thank-you from the birthday boy.

Two of Luke’s pals took Instagram stories videos while driving up to give the birthday boy their best wishes. One showed himself behind the wheel in front of the home, which had a “Happy Birthday” sign draped across the front gate with two mylar red heart-shaped balloons on either side. The word “Luv” could be seen in gold mylar letter balloons on another gate. The couple had a table set up in her driveway with stacks of Krispy Kreme donut boxes to hand out as a thank-you to all the guests who attended the drive by party. Ariel could be seen in the video jumping up and down with joy, as Luke reveled in seeing all of their friends again in person.

Luke’s street party was also a great chance for everyone to get out of their sweats and dress up a bit during quarantine. Ariel wore an adorable white sun-dress with red and green floral prints on it that was perfect for a sunny day in spring. She matched it with open-toed brown leather sandals with a large heel. Ariel’s hair looked incredible, as she’s still rocking the light orange shade she went back to once filming of Modern Family came to a series end after 11 seasons. She wore it in cascading curls along with a glam makeup job.

While numerous cars packed with pals lined the street waiting to say hi to Luke, some other friends joined the couple to chat in person. One friend even brought along his baby. Ariel was photographed looking lovingly at the little one as handsome Luke stood across from her. They didn’t practice six-feet social distancing and no one in any of the photos or videos wore a face mask. But Luke was so excited to see his friends that he walked up to their cars and had photos taken while he stood outside the vehicles and posed with those still inside. At one point, Luke was photographed planting a kiss on Ariel’s head, thanking her for a memorable birthday, even if they couldn’t hold an actual party with everyone all together.