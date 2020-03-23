Ariel Winter & Luke Benward: Inside Their ‘Closer’ Lives Being Quarantined Together

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward are doing their best to pass the time while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak but close quarters have only brought the lovebirds even closer!

Ariel Winter, 22, and Luke Benward, 24, have been quarantined together while the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But the Modern Family star and her hunky boyfriend have been making the most of their time while staying safe at home. A source close to the power couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that this time is only “bringing them closer”.

“Ariel and Luke have spent so much time together these past few months so it was a natural decision for them to quarantine together,” the insider explained. “If anything, this situation is only bringing them closer and giving them a glimpse of what life would be like if they lived together. The fact that they had been close friends for years allowed them to build a connection on more than physical attraction so they truly have a blast whenever they’re together.”

They know the seriousness of this situation and are doing their part by staying inside and are trying to make the best of it. They’re entertaining themselves as best they can by playing games, singing songs, playing with their dogs, etc. They’re handling it as best as the rest of us.” Ariel and Luke have been flooding their Instagram with several hilarious videos of games they’re playing while passing the time in quarantine. Ariel even got creative with a game of ‘quarantine cleaning’ by wielding a pink baseball bat to whack an old cardboard cutout of her face!

As we previously reported, a friend close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife on her budding relationship with the actor. “Ariel and Luke are pretty much inseparable, it’s really cute. They definitely love each other because they’ve been such close friends for years before they got together so they have a closeness and a level of comfort that only comes from really knowing someone. There’s definitely long-term potential in their relationship, he makes her so happy and she can’t wait to see where things go with him.”