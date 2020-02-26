Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Are ‘Inseparable’: Why She Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’

Ariel Winter’s happy as can be in her new relationship with Luke Benward. She’s already thinking about the future with the fellow actor, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

Ariel Winter, 22, was all smiles as she spent the day with Luke Benward, 24, and his family at Disneyland on Feb. 24. The Modern Family star was surrounded by her hunky boyfriend, his mom Kenda, dad Aaron and sister Gracie as they took in the sights at the Happiest Place on Earth. Luke’s mom shared several videos to her Instagram stories of the happy group as they set a timer until they could enter the Star Wars Ride – Rise of the Resistance. A source close to the A-list actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she was having an “amazing time” with Luke and his loved ones at the Anaheim, CA amusement park.

“Ariel had an amazing time with Luke and his family at Disneyland,” the insider said. “Ariel and Luke are pretty much inseparable, it’s really cute. They definitely love each other because they’ve been such close friends for years before they got together so they have a closeness and a level of comfort that only comes from really knowing someone. There’s definitely long-term potential in their relationship, he makes her so happy and she can’t wait to see where things go with him.”

Since Ariel recently wrapped on her hit ABC sitcom, another source explained why spending time with Luke and his family came at the perfect time. “Right now she’s adjusting to life after Modern Family and relaxing and enjoying herself with Luke,” the pal EXCLUSIVELY explained. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter. Ariel fits in perfectly with Luke’s family, she’s gotten very close to his sisters and his mom, they treat her like one of the family. Luke is extremely tight with his family, they do dinners together every week and go to church together on Sundays. They’re basically the perfect family and Ariel loves being included, she’s very happy.”

Another friend close to the award-winning actress EXCLUSIVELY revealed: “Ariel is very excited for the future and will forever remember what Modern Family gave her. It is her family forever and now Luke being in her life is making the transition into her future makes things a lot easier. She is excited to see what is next in her career and life because it literally is a complete open book and she really is excited about that.”