Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Status Of Her Romance With Common, Her Feelings About A ‘Girls’ Trip’ Sequel & More

Tiffany Haddish is ready! The comedian shared her thoughts on a ‘Girls Trip’ sequel, the status of her relationship with Common and the one thing she does every morning to stay motivated.

Tiffany Haddish shot to superstardom when she co-starred in the 2017 mega hit Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Fans of the raunchy gal-pal comedy would love to see a sequel and the actress, 41, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s all for it.

When we asked the Grammy winning comic, who stars in a new commercial for Cadillac, if she’d be interested in pulling an Eddie Murphy for the Girls Trip sequel and playing multiple characters, she laughed. “Hilarious! Oh, that would be a lot of makeup…They would have to pay me a lot of money for that one honey! But I would be down to do it. If the script is funny enough and I could add to it to make it even better, I would do that.”

Although a sequel to Girls Trip still hasn’t gotten the green light, there’s plenty more in Tiffany’s life for her to celebrate — including her relationship with Common, 49. Tiffany and the “Glory” rapper started dating last year and she happily shared that “things are going really well.”

Tiffany’s career is also thriving. Last month the comedian won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album and she hinted that she will soon team up with legendary funnyman Jerry Seinfeld.

“I just love to be in this category with these people who make me laugh,” she enthused. “I just talked to Seinfeld like three months ago, we were busting up laughing on the phone, we were like, ‘We have to work together! We have to figure something out!’ We have to figure something out. I need to work with him and it is going to be great.”

While there’s no “secret” to Tiffany’s success she emphasized the importance of being grateful. “Not everyone gets to wake up every day! It is already a win. I wake up and I go, ‘I won, and I am good!’ I don’t want to go back to sleep. I have to be like, ‘Get your ass off the bed!’ That is my motivation, that is how I motivate. I’m now a motivational speaker!”

Tiffany’s new Cadillac commercial debuted on March 29.