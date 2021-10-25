‘Bachelorette’ Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split: ‘We Are Not Compatible’

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their breakup on social media.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split. The former stars of The Bachelorette, who got engaged in the August Season 17 finale, announced their breakup with the same statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, Oct. 25, writing that they are “not compatible as life partners.”

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement began. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

The statement concluded, “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.” The split comes amidst a long-distance romance between the two, both 30, with Blake living in Canada and Katie based in San Diego and Seattle.

Katie told Us Weekly on October 22 that she has been “totally winging my life right now” as she balanced her career and living apart from her fiancé. “We’re figuring it out,” she told the outlet of the distance.”We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself, he’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

Blake, who originally appeared on Season 16 of Bachelorette with stars Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams in 2020, returned to Season 17 a few weeks into the season. During the finale, Katie chose Blake over Justin Glaze. During the After the Final Rose special, Katie called Blake who she was “supposed to be with.” She said, “I think everyone can agree that this is exactly who I was supposed to be with. He fought to be here for me and chose to stay even when I’m telling him to his face that I considered leaving. That he was confident enough to hold both of us till the end, I’m just so lucky.”