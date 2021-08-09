‘After The Final Rose’: Katie & Blake Reveal The Exact Moment They Knew They Were In Love

After getting engaged on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes made their public debut as a couple during ‘After the Final Rose,’ and gave fans a big relationship update.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are engaged! Blake was Katie’s final pick after a dramatic season of The Bachelorette, and he popped the question during the show’s Aug. 9 finale, which was filmed earlier this year. On After the Final Rose, the happy couple confirmed they were still together, and appeared in public for the first time to reveal where things stand in their relationship now. “We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Blaked gushed. “It’s tough to celebrate an engagement secretly. We’re just ready to get out and live real life now. We’re just excited. This is what we’ve really been waiting for.”

Shockingly, Katie revealed that she hadn’t even told her family she was engaged yet because she was worried they couldn’t keep a secret. Yep — her mom and aunt didn’t find out until the episode aired, just like the rest of us! Both Blake and Katie also dished about the moment they knew they were in love with each other, which was on the hometown date.

“My feelings were growing and each time we saw each other, it was getting stronger and stronger,” Katie said. “It was so easy. We picked up right where we left off. Every day, our love continues to grow stronger and stronger. We’re not even the same couple you guys just saw [get engaged]. We’re so much more already and we’re really excited to start our lives together.”

Katie also explained why she didn’t mind that Blake was somewhat hesitant going into the potential engagement. “I’m glad he took the time to take it seriously,” she admitted. “It is an engagement. We didn’t have a lot of time with each other, but it shows how serious he was taking this. He was maybe unsure for a moment, and it just makes it more special that he meant it.”

Despite all the ups and downs that Katie had to go through this season, she admitted that it was “all worth it” since she ended up with Blake. “I think everyone can agree that this is exactly who I was supposed to be with,” she gushed. “He fought to be here with me and chose to stay even when i told him to his face that I considered leaving. That he was confident enough to hold both of us to the end, I’m just so lucky. I love him so much.”

Meanwhile, Blake praised Katie for the way she carried herself all season long. “I just want to say how proud I am of you,” he gushed. “The way you carried yourself was super impressive. When I watch this back, it makes me realize exactly why I came on. You’re everything I thought you were going to be.”

Blake was actually a late addition to Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. In fact, he was previously a contestant on the show’s 16th season, where he dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He first saw Katie when she was on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor in early 2021, and messaged her on Instagram to applaud her for boldly pulling out a vibrator during the very first episode. When he found out Katie was the next Bachelorette, he made a bold move of his own by asking to come back to the show to try and win her heart.

Katie was already several rose ceremonies in by the time Blake arrived, and she was hesitant about adding someone new to the mix so late in the game. However, she went with her gut — not only did she welcome him on the show, but she gave him the very next one-on-one date. Their relationship grew quickly after that, until Blake was her final pick at the very end.