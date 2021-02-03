Kanye West Removes 500 Sneakers & More Out Of Marital Home He Shared With Kim Kardashian — Report

Kanye West has reportedly moved some of his personal belongings, including 500 pairs of sneakers, out of the Calabasas, CA home he shares with Kim Kardashian as they continue to live in separate places.

Kanye West, 43, moved a whopping 500 pairs of sneakers out of the house he and wife Kim Kardashian, 40, shared before he went off to his ranch in Wyoming, according to Page Six. The shocking action comes after numerous reports that the couple may be headed for a divorce after six years of marriage have made headlines over the past few weeks. Kim went off on a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos and apparently did so to give him space to remove some of his things.

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” a source told the outlet.

Kanye moved out some of his other things as well, but not everything, and his impressive sneaker collection was the most noticeable, the outlet further reported. The report comes after he was spotted touching down at Van Nuys Airport by private jet last week.

Before the news of Kanye moving out his things was reported, Kim took to Instagram on Jan. 31 to post some vacation photos of her posing in a brown bikini and Kanye’s Foam Runners aka “Yeezy Crocs”. Page Six‘s source wondered if the post, which was captioned, “Just Chillin”, was meant “to be a dig at Kanye moving his shoes.”

Another post of Kim’s that recently got attention was one that showed off her new showroom in her home for her SKIMS line. She shared the post on Feb. 1 and some fans noticed that the room looked like Kanye’s closet, which was previously shown on an episode of My Next Guest With David Letterman in 2019. The similarities caused fans to wonder if it meant the reality star had already replaced her husband’s closet with her own space.

Although the latest actions definitely indicate there may be problems between Kim and Kanye, a source recently told us that they’ve been communicating more. “Kim and Kanye have been spending more time communicating on the phone,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It started about 3 or 4 weeks ago and it’s much better than it was between them, but Kim still needs more. She’s being patient though because she does feel Kanye is starting to try,”