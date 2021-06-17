La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Husband Carmelo After 11 Years Of Marriage

The former MTV Host and NBA pro were together for 16 years total, and share a 14-year-old son Kiyan.



La La Anthony, 40, has filed for divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony, 37. The former MTV VJ filed the papers in New York City after 11 years of marriage and 16 years together, citing irreconcilable differences. La La and Carmelo, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, married on July 10, 2010 — three years after welcoming their only son, Kiyan, 14. The couple have been separated “for a while” but “remain friends,” according to a report by TMZ, who adds that the split is “amicable.” HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for comment.

The news comes after the pair have separated and reconciled in the past — most notably in 2017 amid rumors Carmelo had cheated on La La. By 2018 they were publicly back together, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in 2020. “A lot of times, people forget that, and I understand, because you get emotional when you’re going through different things in relationships,” La La said in an interview with Essence magazine, looking back at their struggles.

“But I always want my son to be able to say, ‘No matter what, my parents loved each other. My parents loved me,” she added. In 2019, the pair were estranged — but remained on good terms as they prioritized their teenage son. “Marriage is hard,” the Chi star said to Us magazine. “I tell everybody that, and it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re doing. Just trying to take it one day at a time,” she added.

Amid the 2020 quarantine, the estranged couple made the choice to stay together in Los Angeles for the sake of their son. “I’m on the west coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son obviously, is here…Melo is [here],” she revealed during an interview with Access Daily in April 2020. “You know, to see my son just so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world…is what’s important and what matters to me. So, I feel really great about that,” she explained, adding everything was “smooth sailing.”