La La Anthony Reveals How She & Carmelo Co-Parent Their Son Kiyan, 13: ‘We Lead With Love’

La La Anthony got super personal about her co-parenting relationship with husband Carmelo in a brand new interview.

La La Anthony, 39, had a lengthy chat with Essence Magazine which included a big part about her son Kiyan, 13. It was a baby came first situation for her and hubby Carmelo, 36, who welcomed him into the world three years before the superstar couple tied the knot in 2010. “My son is at the center of everything,” she said during the chat. “He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”

“A lot of times, people forget that, and I understand, because you get emotional when you’re going through different things in relationships. But I always want my son to be able to say, ‘No matter what, my parents loved each other. My parents loved me.’” The love they have for one another is evident as Carmelo penned a truly beautiful tribute to his Power actress wife on their 10th wedding anniversary last month.

The NBA legend was just as romantic towards her in a separate Instagram post when he wished her a very happy 39th birthday in June. “Screaming Happy Birthday To One Of The Strongest Individuals On This Earth!,” he captioned next to a glamorous selfie of her. “Love You @lala. Keep INSPIRING Keep SHINING.” The post also included a bunch of heartwarming emojis.

La La has of course shared a bunch of cute memories with her son over the past couple of years. They appeared to have a super fun time during Christmas in 2019 where the party-of-three all rocked matching pajamas for the big holiday.

Her girlfriends like Ciara, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 39, also have no problem constantly gushing about their children on social media. The “Goodies” singer didn’t wait to long to debut her newborn son Win to the world shortly after giving birth to him on July 23.