Carmelo Anthony Wishes His ‘Luv’ La La A Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony may be legally separated, but the pair still have a lot of love for each other, and celebrated that on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Carmelo Anthony still has so much love for La La Anthony. The Portland Trailblazers star, 36, took to Instagram to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary with his (somewhat) estranged wife. He shared a sweet tribute to her on July 10, when he posted a pic of the stunning TV personality in a plunging red gown, which you can see here. “Real love is knowing your weaknesses and not taking advantage of them. Knowing your flaws and accepting who they are,” he began. “When love is real, it finds a way. love is not a feeling; it’s not words. It’s an action that One decides to take. HAPPY 10Yr ANNIVERSARY My Luv.”

Although the pair are legally separated, fans were quick to comment on how inspired they were by their relationship. “A truly inspiring perfectly imperfect love story,” one follower wrote, while fellow NBA champ Dwyane Wade commented, “Say that.” Carmelo and La La’s romance is complicated, to say the least. The couple, who married in 2010, legally separated in 2017 amidst rumors that Carmelo cheated. But since then, they’ve shared a warm and close relationship, and never actually filed for divorce. In fact, they’re currently quarantining together with their 13-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, La La revealed in an April interview.

Carmelo also shouted out his former flame on her birthday last month. The athlete showered her with affection on her 39th birthday on June 25, by posting the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram. “Screaming Happy Birthday To One Of The Strongest Individuals On This Earth! Love You @lala,” he wrote. “Keep INSPIRING Keep SHINING”.

A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the former couple opted to quarantine together because it was best for their son. “They want to do what is best for Kiyan, and to be a united family. They’re getting through this together,” the source said, adding that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a rekindled romance. “La La and Carmelo have gone through everything one can go through in a relationship,” the insider explained.