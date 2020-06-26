Carmelo Anthony Gushes Over La La Anthony In Sweet 39th Birthday Message: ‘Love You’

Carmelo Anthony is ‘screaming’ happy birthday to his wife, La La Anthony, on her big 39th! Despite being separated, the NBA star mentioned in his adoring Instagram message that he loves her.

Just because they’re legally separated doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of love between Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony. The Portland Trailblazers star, 36, showered his (somewhat) estranged wife with affection on her 39th birthday, June 25, by posting the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram. “Screaming Happy Birthday To One Of The Strongest Individuals On This Earth! Love You @lala,” he wrote. “Keep INSPIRING Keep SHINING”.

Carmelo and La La’s romance is complicated, to say the least. The couple, who married in 2010, legally separated in 2017 amidst rumors that Carmelo cheated. But since then, they’ve shared a warm and close relationship, and never actually filed for divorce. In fact, they’re currently quarantining together with their 13-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, La La revealed in an April interview.

They don’t live together normally, but under the current circumstances, they felt that it would be easiest for their son, a source close to them told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They want to do what is best for Kiyan, and to be a united family. They’re getting through this together,” the source said, adding that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a rekindled romance.

“La La and Carmelo have gone through everything one can go through in a relationship,” the insider explained. “They are in a really good place right now, and their main priority has always been to put Kiyan first, no matter what.” Still, fans can hope that romance is around the corner!