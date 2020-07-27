Ciara Welcomes Baby Win Home With Huge Teddy Bear, Hundreds Of Balloons, & An Ice Cream Party

Ciara lovingly held her son Win as she gloriously welcomed him with incredible decorations that included a stunning display of blue and white balloons and the perfect summer ice cream party for her kids.

Ciara, 34, is relishing in the joy of becoming a mother for the third time and was welcomed home with the most incredibly beautiful setting for her new baby boy Win. The singer shared some eye-catching videos to her Instagram story on July 27 that showed her happily walking into her beautiful home while holding her newborn son for the first time, and the decorations and ice cream party that waited for them proved to be a fantastic collaborative celebration of both the family’s new arrival and summer! The house was filled with blue and white balloons, including some that spelled out “WIN”, in the main entrance of the home along with a massive white teddy bear display that had on a blue bow tie.

Another video clip showed excited daddy Russell Wilson, 31, holding baby Win as he and Ciara followed their two enthusiastic children, Future Jr., 6, and Sienna, 3, outside while they ran and screamed for joy over a long table of ice cream selections. The video was followed by adorable photos of the big brother and sister enjoying their delicious sweet treats.

Ciara’s latest video clips and pics come four days after she gave birth to little Win. Since then, she’s been sharing amazing posts that show memorable and touching moments from the new tot’s first days in the world. One video was filmed right after the doting mother gave birth and showed her holding him in the hospital bed while singing “Happy Birthday.”

In addition to family pics, Ciara shared a pic that showed Win’s face up close for the first time on July 26. He was sleeping and wearing the cutest black knit cap that had his name stitched on it in white letters. “I Love You,” she lovingly captioned the photo.

Ciara and Russell first shared the joyous news that they were expecting another child in Jan. 2020. Once the pregnancy went public, the soon-to-be mother-of-three made sure to show off her baby bump in gorgeous photos whenever she could, including one of her on the beach, which was used in the pregnancy announcement post.