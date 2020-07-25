Ciara Debuts 1st Solo Pic Of Her Newborn Son Win & He Is Too Cute For Words: ‘I Love You’

Ciara took to Instagram to share an adorable first solo pic of her new son Win sleeping in his own customized hat and added a loving message to go along with it.

Ciara, 34, showed everyone how incredibly cute her new son Win is and how much she adores him in her latest sweet Instagram post. The doting mother shared the first public solo pic of the precious bundle of joy on July 25 and in it, he can be seen sleeping with his eyes closed while wearing a black button-down onesie and a matching black knit hat that has “WIN” written across it in white letters. “I Love You,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over how adorable Win is in the comments section of the memorable post. “Nice to meet you, handsome,” one follower wrote while another pointed out that he looks like his dad, Russell Wilson, 31. “He’s so beautiful!” a third wrote while a fourth called him an “adorable cutie.”

Before she shared the snapshot of Win, Ciara shared family photos that showed her and Russell posing with their newborn as well as their other two children Future Zahir, 6, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, 36, and Sienna, 3, while standing in front of a large display of blue and white balloons and a huge teddy bear. Some of the balloons spelled out “WELCOME HOME” and the singer captioned the pics with “Welcome Home Win” and a blue heart emoji.

In addition to their newest photos, the thrilled parents shared a few hospital pics of them holding Win, who was welcomed into the world on July 23, over the past 48 hours, and Ciara even shared an amazing video that showed her holding her third child and singing “Happy Birthday” to him in her hospital bed just moments after he was born. She announced the details of his birth alongside the clip. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.❤️ 👶🏽,” she wrote.

Ciara and Russell first announced they were expecting little Win in Jan. 2020. They shared the exciting news by posting a pic of Ciara posing on a beach in a bikini that helped her put her baby bump on full display. “Number 3,” the caption for the pic read.