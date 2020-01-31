See Pic
Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump In Mini Skirt On Date Night After Announcing 3rd Pregnancy

Just hours after revealing that she’s pregnant with her third child, Ciara stepped out for a date night with hubby Russell Wilson — and her baby bump was on full display!

Ciara no longer has to hide her pregnancy, so her baby bump was front and center when she went to dinner with husband, Russell Wilson, on Jan. 30. The gorgeous singer wore a tan mini skirt, with a white button-down tucked in. Her toned legs were on full display, and her baby bump was popping out in the sweetest way. Ciara was absolutely glowing as she held tight to her husband’s arm. She completed the look with gold eye shadow and her hair parted down the middle, along with open-toed black heels.

The couple’s romantic outing came hours after they revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another child together. The lovebirds shared photos of Ciara putting her bare baby bump on display in a bikini from a recent vacation. This will be Ciara and Russell’s second child together — their daughter, Sienna, was born in April 2017. Meanwhile, Ciara also has another son, Future Jr., 5, with her ex, Future. Russell is extremely close to Future Jr., as well.

Ciara and Russell’s date night was in Miami, where the Super Bowl will be taking place on Feb. 2. Russell’s team, the Seattle Seahawks, made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs this year, but were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers. Now, it appears he’s in town to cheer on either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

It’s unclear if Ciara and Russell will actually be attending the Super Bowl, or if they’re just taking advantage of the parties leading up to the event. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend in Miami, and with another little one on the way, these two better enjoy their alone time while they can!