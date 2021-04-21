Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Break Up: Couple Splits After Less Than A Year Together

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are over after less than a year together, according to one of his friends, who also revealed the actor’s busy work schedule played a part in the split.

Say it ain’t so! Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares have called it quits, one of The Greatest Showman star’s friends confirmed on April 20 after a breakup report surfaced the day prior. “It’s not a rumor, it’s true. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle Sandilands said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways… No drama, but it’s done.”

The couple, who began dating in September after meeting over the summer, seemed downright inseparable up until the shocking end. But ultimately, it was Zac’s work schedule that led to their problems, according to Kyle. “They spent a lot of time with each other when he wasn’t working, lunching and living in the mansions on the beach. It’s a fabulous life,” Kyle said. “And then work comes back and kicks you straight back into reality, so it’s a shame.”

Zac, 33, and Vanessa, 25, first met when she was waiting tables at Byron Bay’s General Store & Café. Zac had been living in the Australian town as he films his Netflix series Down to Earth. The twosome were seen together frequently after that fateful meeting while out on dates in the idyllic town, holding hands and looking oh-so cozy. And, because this is Australia and Vanessa’s a surfer, they hit the beach together all the time, too!

Vanessa and Zac’s breakup comes shortly after the couple reached a major relationship milestone. Zac was able to introduce Vanessa to his beloved brother, Dylan, who flew to Australia to film the second season of Down to Earth. Because of the pandemic, Zac had been unable to see family for quite some time.

“It was a big step,” a source close to Zac told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in March. “Vanessa and Dylan hit it off right away. He’s crazy about Vanessa so he’s really stoked that his brother finally got to meet her. Zac has talked about Vanessa to Dylan and his family for months. Plus, they’ve FaceTimed plenty, but to be able to finally have them meet is a huge moment.”

Vanessa was also a frequent visitor to the Down to Earth set. She was last spotted on set on March 25 as the High School Musical alum filmed at Mount Macedon in the Australian state of Victoria.