This new trailer for Zac Efron’s Netflix series ‘Down to Earth’ shows the former ‘High School Musical’ star traveling the world and trying a number of new activities.

Former Disney Channel star Zac Efron has totally stepped outside his comfort zone in a new Netflix series. The trailer for Down to Earth with Zac Efron dropped on June 26, and it shows the hunky actor traveling the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in an effort to learn about sustainable ways of life. “We are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems,” the High School Musical actor said. “Food, water and energy are all the main staples of modern life.”

In his quest to learn about new cultures, and the different ways people live sustainably, he traveled to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos. The trailer shows The Greatest Showman star trying his hand at a whole range of things: from milking cows to encountering the “community fart bag” in a village. “It burns like the Olympic torch,” he laughed.

Zac also promises viewers that he will be eating “really, really well” and looks ecstatic to be “eating carbs again”. Not only does he make pasta, but also tries, dung-smoked food, and snacks that double as pesticides. “We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power,” he said in a voiceover. “Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it’s time we all change.”

Fans have watched Zac transform over the past decade and a half, from teen heartthrob to A-lister. He danced onto the East High School basketball court 14 years ago and became an icon. The end of his Disney Channel days saw Zac grow from shaggy-haired teenager Troy Bolton, into a bonafide sex symbol. He’s starred in a wide genre of films, from blockbusters like Baywatch, comedies like Neighbors, epics like The Greatest Showman — and even had a turn as a serial killer in the drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. His latest Netflix project, Down to Earth with Zac Efron premieres on July 10.