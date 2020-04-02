Zac Efron was so ripped and in the best shape of his life for ‘Baywatch.’ Sadly for his fans, he has no plans to look like that again and here’s the reason.

Zac Efron had the most drool-worthy body of his life in the 2017 film version Baywatch. Considering he was starring opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he had to really up the stakes with his workouts to get his washboard abs and bulging biceps. But surprisingly, the 33-year-old actor is fine with never looking that ripped again. He appeared on The Hot Ones on Apr. 2 and made the admission that while he doesn’t regret working so hard to look like that, don’t expect him to rock that insane a bod in the future.

“That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard,” Zac told host Sean Evans. “You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right? You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. Sh*t like that it’s just not…it’s just stupid.”

While Zac doesn’t regret the experience, he’s okay with not looking that jacked again. “I’m happy that it worked, I’m happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile. But we’ll wait till it gets to that. I’m good,” the Neighbors star continued with a slight laugh. “Take care of your heart, take care of your brain and you’re good, he added. According to Muscle & Fitness, Zac’s trainer on the movie Patrick Murphy helped the star actor reach 5% body fat after only 12 weeks of intense training. That sounds like three months of intensity that Zac won’t be back for anytime soon.

For now, Zac gets his workouts in with other top athletes and fitness buffs. He has a YouTube show called Gym Time where Sean pointed out that Zac trains with everyone from “NFL stars to Victoria’s Secret models,” and asked if there was any training he respected on a sheer “grit level.” Zac responded that “For me, athletes are like movie stars. When I get to meet or hang out with someone who’s an inspiration to me through whatever their art or craft is, that’s really fun. And if they want to train with me, unreal! I’m getting to peek behind the curtain and just sort of have fun with them and see them in their element. Cause some of them, that’s all they do is train. They’re savage.”

You can watch Zac’s comments starting at the 3:43 mark in the above video.