Zac Efron Confirms He ‘Bounced Back’ After He Was Rushed To Hospital For Serious Illness

Zac Efron was filming a documentary when he fell ill and was diagnosed with a bacterial infection just days before Christmas. The actor has since confirmed he’s back at home and feeling much better.

Zac Efron became seriously ill over the Christmas holiday, and some reports are saying that the situation was “life or death.” The 32-year-old actor was filming his documentary Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea when he began experiencing symptoms due to a “typhoid or similar bacterial infection” according to The Sunday Telegraph. The High School Musical star was then flown from Papua New Guinea to Brisbane, Australia where he received emergency treatment at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill. Arriving in stable condition, Zac was treated for a few days at the hospital before a doctor allowed him to fly home to the United States on Dec. 24.

While doctors could not confirm they had seen Zac, Dr. Glenn McKay, who is the Director of Medical Rescue — the organization that coordinated Zac’s emergency flight — said that they “retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.” The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor is believed to have been suffering from Salmonella Typhi, which is a bacterial disease that one can get via contaminated water or food — particularly in third world countries. Symptoms are flu-like, and can include headaches, stomach pains and high fevers, and the infection is typically treated by fluids and antibiotics for an extended period of time. Certain typhoids can be preventable by vaccine, however, they can also be deadly.

Zac traveled to Papua New Guinea in early December to begin production on his new docuseries, which features him going off-the-grid in remote locations for 21 days. “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Zac in a release about the series, which will be available on yet-to-launch platform Quibi. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!” The actor has been posting up a storm from the location for weeks, including a pic of him and his tour guide on Dec. 9 at the Kamanibit Village.

Fans immediately began freaking out about Zac’s condition, and took to Twitter to share their concerns. “Glad your doing a lot better didn’t even know that you were sick. Happy to hear that you are doing much better :) ;) wishing you lots of health and happiness within the next year,” @CassieJUlrich1 posted, while @NikkiHerronS tweeted “Praying for @ZacEfron to get better and have a strong recovery. Idk what I would do without him in my life. Ily.”

Zac has since clarified for everyone that he’s feeling much better! “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, Dec. 29. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”