Vanessa Valladares: 5 Things To Know About Aussie Beauty Spotted On Brunch Date With Zac Efron

Zac Efron has extended his Australian tourist visa, and is reportedly dating Byron Bay beauty Vanessa Valladares. Here are 5 things to know about her.

Zac Efron has a new lady in his life named Vanessa … and we don’t mean Hudgens! Australian beauty Vanessa Valladares, a Byron Bay local, reportedly caught the 32-year-old High School Musical star’s eye while working as a waitress in the beachside town where he’s residing. It comes amid reports that Zac unexpectedly extended his tourist visa Down Under from three months to one year, and fans are wondering whether his new leading lady could have something to do with that decision. Here are 5 things to know about Vanessa.

1. They were spotted on a brunch date. Vanessa and Zac were photographed on September 5 grabbing brunch at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, near Byron Bay. The pair were all smiles as they sat side-by-side, both cutting casual figures in sandals and flip flops respectively. While Zac wore a black tee and beige shorts, Vanessa stunned in a black leather mini skirt and a white tee.

2. Zac and Vanessa reportedly took a ski trip together. It may be scorching hot in the US, but it’s currently winter in Australia, and the pair appear to have jetted off on a ski trip together. Zac and Vanessa were seen getting off a plane in Ballina, just south of Byron Bay, after spending some time in the Aussie ski capital Thredbo, in late August.

3. She also lives in Byron Bay. Per her Instagram bio, Vanessa also lives in Byron shire, the greater Byron Bay area. The small town has been a celeb hotspot for years: Chris Hemsworth lives there with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, while fellow Aussie superstar Margot Robbie wed her beau Tom Ackerley in a top secret Byron ceremony in 2016.

4. She appears to have done modeling work. Not only has Vanessa posted a slew of stunning selfies on her Instagram page, but she’s also shared dozens of professional snaps, in which she models gorgeous clothes and accessories.

5. Vanessa and Zac share a love of the beach. Zac Efron opted to stay in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic because he fell in love with all that the country had to offer — including the gorgeous beaches! It appears that’s something the duo have in common because Vanessa is frequently posting pics in the crystal blue waters or on the golden sands. She even posted a pic in June captioned, “I will always run towards the ocean.”