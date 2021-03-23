5 Things

Dylan Efron: 5 Things To Know About Zac’s Hunky Younger Brother

Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance at the MTV Movie Awards 2014
Zac and his look-a-like brother Dylan were pictured having some fun under the Mexican Sun while in Cabo San Lucas. The group enjoyed a quick jet ski ride before testing their motor skills slacklining. Shot on 1/11/19.
Zac Efron displaying his muscles while doing pullups in Miami Beach
Ashley Tisdale celebrates her 26th birthday with friends and went for a dive at the ocean with Zac Efron
Zac Efron has finally been reunited with his brother Dylan after COVID rules kept the ‘Baywatch’ star an ocean away in Australia. Get to know more about Zac’s hot sibling.

The Efron brothers are back together! Actor Zac Efron , 33, made Australia his new home ever since he was hospitalized in Sydney in Dec. 2019. The star then fell for local girl Vanessa Valladares and has been Down Under ever since the COVID lockdowns and travel bans started in Mar. 2020. He’s finally been reunited with his younger brother Dylan, 29, who was allowed to enter the country from the United States under a bit of controversy. The government of New South Wales admitted him for work purposes, as Dylan is going to be joining Zac on the second season of the Baywatch actor‘s Netflix series Down To Earth. It is estimated the show will create several million dollars for the area’s economy. We’ve got five things to know about Dylan Efron.

Dylan loves the great outdoors

In 2019 he took a long road trip and camped out of a van while exploring the California’s Eastern Sierra mountains. Dylan has also spent quite a bit of time enjoying gorgeous Yosemite National Park. He loves hiking, riding dirt bikes, a good campfire in the woods and jumping into mountain lakes in videos he’s posted to his Instagram.

Dylan and Zac Efron
Zac Efron is super close with his equally handsome younger brother Dylan. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Dylan is a college graduate

He was a member of the class of 2013 at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA, which is the city where Dylan and Zac were raised. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Dylan is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan

He’s been spotted sitting court side with Zac numerous times at L.A.’s Staples Center. Since the brothers grew up along California’s central coast north of the Los Angeles area, they’ve been Laker fans for life.

Dylan and Zac and thrilled to be reunited again

The brothers are extremely close, so it was difficult for them to be an ocean apart for a year due to COVID-19. But now that they’re back together, the two just visited Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia. Both Zac and Dylan shared photos to the Instagram accounts of them holding on to cute kangaroos while looking so handsome.

 

Dylan had to quarantine for 14 days in Australia

Upon entering the country, he spent two weeks inside of a high rise hotel room per COVID regulations. As he walked into his room, Dylan described it in an IG video as “This is my nightmare, not getting outside or being outdoors for two weeks.” When he finally finished his stint in lockdown on Mar. 3, Dylan shared an IG video of him running out the front door of Sydney’s Meriton Suites doing a massive jump for joy as soon as he got back into the fresh air outside.