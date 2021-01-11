Zac Efron Hits The Beach In Sydney With Swimsuit-Sporting GF Vanessa Valladares For Sunny Date Out

Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, proved that they’re still going strong when they stepped out to soak up some sun in beautiful Sydney! Check out the latest pics of the couple.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares stepped out in Sydney for a beach date, and the two looked as cute as ever. The couple was spotted heading to the beach over the weekend and looked cool, calm, and collected in the Sydney heat. Zac sported a pair of floral swim trunks with a black T-shirt, baseball cap, and sunglass, while Vanessa donned a trendy black one-piece featuring cutout fabric around her midsection.

As the couple arrived to the beach, the former Disney star, 33, and his lady love held hands and looked ready to relax. On the beach, the pair looked off into the distance after, it appeared, Vanessa got out of the water — her hair noticeably damp. Vanessa and Zac have really been enjoying everything Sydney has to offer since arriving to the city to celebrate the holidays!

Since arriving in Sydney, Zac and Vanessa have been spotted out to dinner in the picturesque city and enjoying the sun and surf. Of course, the two seemingly spent the holidays together, as they arrived just before Christmas. But after ringing in the new year, it’s clear that this couple is growing more serious by the day. Zac and Vanessa “are closer than ever,” a source close to the actor shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“It’s obvious to his friends that they have amazing chemistry. Zac has wrapped filming on Gold [which was filmed in Vanessa’s native Australia], so now he has more free time to spend with Vanessa and they’ve really been inseparable,” the source continued. “They’ve been relaxing and enjoying some alone time throughout Queensland and New South Wales (NSW).”

Zac and Vanessa have been linked since early September 2020 and have seemingly continued to grow their relationship. Zac, who has been quite reticent to divulge details of his personal life in recent years, has been seen enjoying fun dates with Vanessa as the two continue to bask in the Australian sun and fun. As 2021 continues to unfold, we cannot wait to see the couple’s relationship flourish!