Zac Efron & Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Hold Hands During Dinner Date In Sydney — See PDA Pics

Zac Efron and his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares are going strong! The couple were spotted hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in Sydney.

The romance between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares is heating up! The A-lister and his Aussie girlfriend appear to be going strong, venturing from Byron Bay to Sydney, where they were spotted holding hands en route to a date night. The pair enjoyed a night out in Sydney’s Haymarket area on January 8, with the High School Musical alum, 33, rocking a pair of black jeans, a grey tee and a denim jacket. Zac also accessorized with a black beanie and brown leather boots.

His ultra fashionable new flame opted for a white bustier top, a pair of high-waisted flared jeans, and a beige cardigan. Vanessa also donned a pair of black leather boots and a cream shoulder bag, as she wore a blue protective face mask and held hands with her beau. The romantic outing comes just one week after the couple spent New Year’s Eve together, and a source told HollywoodLife the pair “are closer than ever.”It’s obvious to his friends that they have amazing chemistry. Zac has wrapped filming on Gold [which took place in Vanessa’s native Australia], so now he has more free time to spend with Vanessa and they’ve really been inseparable,” the insider explained. “They’ve been relaxing and enjoying some alone time throughout Queensland and New South Wales (NSW).”

The surprising new couple met in the summer of 2020, when Vanessa was working at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. The two were first photographed during a brunch date on September 5, and by October, sources close to Zac told HL that the couple were getting very serious after they celebrated Zac’s 33rd birthday together. It has also been reported that the A-lister purchased a parcel of land in the Tweed Valley, about a half hour from Byron Bay, where the Hemsworth brothers (Liam and Chris) live. It seems Zac and Vanessa are definitely going strong!