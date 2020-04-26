Zac Efron’s Transformation: From Cute Teen Star To Hunky Heartthrob — Then & Now Pics

It’s been quite a ride for Zac Efron since he started acting in the early 2000s, and he’s grown up quite a bit right in front of our eyes!

Zac Efron was just a teenager when he made his acting debut in the early 2000s. Of course, he got his big break when he starred as the hunky, but sensitive, Troy Bolton in the first High School Musical movie in 2006. Girls all over the world immediately fell in love with him, and it helped catapult him into quite the handsome heartthrob. Over the years, he’s starred in a mixture of rom-coms and serious movies, which have required him to show off a number of different looks.

From shaggy hair, to short, dark locks, to bleach-blonde hair, Zac has had quite a few hairstyles over the years. Plus, his style has emerged in a big way as he’s grown from an adolescent boy into a man. Of course, the biggest transformation, though, has been his body. Zac is super into fitness and staying active these days, and he hasn’t been afraid to show off his buff body over the years. He stripped down at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards after winning the honor for Best Shirtless Performance, and he was absolutely ripped when he starred in 2017’s Baywatch.

Zac is incredibly private about his personal life, and we don’t often get a glimpse into his every day activities on social media. However, he’s made enough public appearances over the years with varying looks, so fans have been able to keep an eye on his transformation.

