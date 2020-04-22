Alexandra Daddario Wears Baywatch-Red Swimsuit Like She Did In Hit Film With Ex Zac Efron

Alexandra Daddario took it back to her ‘Baywatch’ — and Zac Efron — days, hitting the pool in a sultry red swimsuit reminiscent of her iconic one-piece.

It’s the return of Summer Quinn! Alexandra Daddario channeled her Baywatch character on Facebook for a sultry new video promoting her new YouTube channel. The actress, 34, rocked a ruby red, one-piece swimsuit in her April 18 clip, which showed her frolicking in a hot tub. If it’s even possible, her swimwear is an even sexier version of the red iconic swimsuit she slipped into for the 2017 blockbuster. Alexandra’s updated version of her lifeguard costume is a backless halter with a plunging neckline, and showed off ample skin. Her video, which you can watch below, is just six seconds long, and shows the actress splashing water over her head before sinking into the bubbling pool.

It’s unclear what this has to do with her YouTube channel, as it doesn’t link to any videos related to the swimsuit clip. But we’re not complaining! She looks gorgeous, with her hair tied up in a top knot, and just a smudge of eyeliner. She accessorized with a tiny pair of gold hoop earrings. She said in the caption that “new videos are on the way,” so hopefully this is going to turn into a full-length feature sometime soon. So far, she’s slaying on YouTube! Alexandra’s first video was a Q&A with fans, were she revealed some interesting tidbits about herself. She broadcasted from home, where she said she’s “quarantining like everyone else.”

Alexandra revealed that her favorite actor is Steve Martin, and that she’s, aptly, reading George Orwell‘s 1984 right now. Tons of fans had questions about her San Andreas co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whom she simply called “great.” The Rock, of course, starred alongside her in Baywatch… which also featured Alexandra’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Zac Efron, 32.

Alexandra and Zac met on the set of Baywatch, and fans immediately freaked out when dating rumors began. Though they both kept things relatively private, Zac basically confirmed his status with his onscreen love interest, when he commented on an April 2018 photo of his co-star with her dog, “Two hot b*tches“. Alexandra denied the rumors one month later, telling PEOPLE, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.”

That’s not what a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, though. The source said that Alexandra was all about Zac and their blossoming relationship, but wanted to keep things on the down low. They apparently didn’t even tell The Rock what was going on.