Zac Efron’s New GF Vanessa Is ‘Totally His Type’: Why Friends Think The Romance Could Be ‘Long-Lasting’

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are going strong, and sources close to the actor shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that he’s ready to ‘put down some roots in Australia!’

Zac Efron has found a new romance down under, and this love could be everlasting. The actor has been spotted with Vanessa Valladares, pictured below, for the last several days on romantic excursions and dates around Byron Bay during Zac’s stay in Australia, and their relationship is growing each day. “Zac has been saying he’d love to meet someone outside of Hollywood so it isn’t a shock to any of his friends that he’s dating someone in Australia. She’s totally his type and it won’t bother him a bit that she’s not famous the way he is,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from an initial close to the High School Musical alum, 32.

For Zac, being famous is “not something he cares about at all.” In fact, the actor is described by those close to him as “very fun loving and generous,” and “such a good guy.” Furthermore, Zac has always been “a relationship kind of guy.” But while his romance with Vanessa is still fresh, our source affirmed that the relationship “could definitely turn into something long-lasting, especially because he does want to put down some roots in Australia.”

Indeed, the source reiterated that the actor is “looking to buy a place there,” although he will be traveling for work. But the young actor “loves the pace of life in Australia and he loves the surfing. Surfing is a huge passion for him. He loves being in the ocean. When he’s in LA he spends a lot of time in Venice and Byron [Bay] in Australia has the same kind of boho surfer vibe so it makes sense he’s chosen there.”

Another source concurred with our initial insider’s insight, saying that “Australia has really become a second home to Zac these past several months and he fled to Byron Bay to escape the pandemic in the US. It’s been known as ‘Little Hollywood’ because a ton of celebrities own properties there and it’s the perfect place to get away and relax.”

While in Byron Bay, Zac has also spent time with the Hemsworth brothers — actors Chris Hemsworth and Liam. The guys have “been spending a lot of time surfing,” while Zac has been “dating Vanessa,” the source confirmed. “It’s an incredible place so it’s a no brainer that he’s been checking out properties to purchase there.”

But at the core of what he really wants, Zac is looking to find some normalcy away of the flashing lights and attention of Hollywood. “Zac‘s major goal in Hollywood and in relationships is for it to all be taken seriously,” a third source shared with HL. “He has continuously been able to thread through the drama and celebrity nonsense of it all in such a way but being in Australia is allowing him to have a bit of a more normal life and being with Vanessa it can be even more normal and he hasn’t really been able to experience that.”

Ever since Zac was a teenager, he has been under the spotlight. A number of his romances have drawn interest from fans, but now, the actor is enjoying this new lease on life and putting past scrutiny behind him. The actor feels like he “is finally getting his way by being out of the states and it is really refreshing and fun.” As for his budding romance, HL learned that Zac “is taking to it very well and very excited to see where things go as well from this point forward.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Zac Efron’s rep for comment.