Zac Efron Confirms Romance With Vanessa Valladares As They Hold Hands On Sweet Stroll In Australia

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are an item! The actor was spotted holding hands with the Australian beauty in Byron Bay, days after romance speculation started.

Sorry, folks — looks like Zac Efron‘s a taken man. The Down to Earth star, 32, was spotted on a sweet stroll in Australia with beauty Vanessa Valladares and the twosome were holding hands the whole time. Their cute PDA comes amidst speculation that something romantic was happening between the two, and now, they’ve confirmed it. The photos — click HERE to see them, were taken on September 7 as the couple grabbed takeout at The Farm, a trendy restaurant in Byron Bay.

Zac and Vanessa both looked cute and casual for the outing, him rocking khaki shorts, a plain white tee, sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Vanessa, who is from Byron Bay, rocked a pink and orange miniskirt, paired with a chambray button-down, sandals, and sunglasses. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and laughed on the way back to their car following their romantic lunch date.

Zac and Vanessa were first spotted together on September 5, when they grabbed brunch in the Australian town of Lennox Head. It was clear that something was up; they looked awfully cozy while basking in the sun at the beachside restaurant. The date apparently went well, since they followed it with a ski trip to Thredbo! Zac and Vanessa were seen arriving at Ballina airport two days later, looking relaxed and carefree.

Not much is known about Vanessa yet, but it’s evident that she captured the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actor’s heart. Vanessa is apparently a model, judging from the gorgeous, professional snaps that fill her Instagram account. We can’t wait to see what happens next for this new couple.