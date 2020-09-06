Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Hop On Airplane Together Amid Growing Romance Speculation

Zac Efron was seen walking around Ballina airport with his rumored new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares as they carried bags before getting on a Jetstar flight together.

Zac Efron, 32, proved he’s comfortable enough to travel with his rumored new girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares when the two were spotted getting on a plane together at Ballina airport on Sept. 1. The hunky actor and the brunette beauty were carrying bags as they headed onto a Jetstar flight after returning from a ski trip in Thredbo and looked comfortable together. Neither one of them paid any attention to cameras and just kept their heads down for the most part as they made their way on the aircraft. Check out the pics of Zac and Vanessa HERE!

Zac wore a light gray button-down shirt, black pants, and white sneakers during the outing while Vanessa wore a dark gray T-shirt and black and white pants. The duo also had blue face masks on to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus and both accessorized with other items. Zac wore a black baseball cap and Vanessa carried a purse over her shoulder.

Zac and Vanessa first sparked romance speculation after they were spotted on a brunch date in Lennox Head, near Byron Bay, where he’s residing and she’s from, on Sept. 5. They were all smiles during the happy occasion and took in the gorgeous sight of the beach as they wore casual clothing. The date seemed to go well since they then followed it up with a ski trip in Australia, where it’s currently winter time.

Although not much is known about Vanessa yet, she does have an Instagram page that she regularly updates with pics, like the ones below, and has shared professional modeling photos on a regular basis. She also shows off many pics from the beach, which seems to prove she loves getting her feet on the sand just like Zac is known to also love. What a lovely match these two are!

Neither Zac nor Vanessa has publicly confirmed their relationship yet, but it’s obvious that they’re enjoying spending time together. We look forward to seeing more outings as the two get to know each other down under!