Things are heating up for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares! Before going public with their relationship, they took their love to the slopes for an Australian winter getaway.

Before Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were photographed holding hands, they took a secret trip to Thredbo, a ski resort in Australia, during the first week of September. Photos from the trip, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, show Zac smiling while sipping on coffee and chatting with his new love at the bottom of the mountain. The two were dressed in their stylish winter gear as they prepared to hit the slopes together.

Zac has been spending the last several months in Australia, and it’s reported that he met Vanessa in June while she was working as a waitress at a restaurant in Byron Bay. Vanessa is a Byron Bay local and also works as a model in Australia. Her romance with Zac went public over Labor Day weekend when they were spotted on a brunch date together.

Then, the two seemingly confirmed their relationship is more than just platonic by holding hands while out and about in Australia on Sept. 7. The outing was casual, as the two grabbed lunch at a local hot spot, and they definitely seemed comfortable together. Considering Zac is pretty private about his love life, it was a big step for him to be out so publicly with another woman like this!

After news broke that Zac was seeing someone named Vanessa, fans began going wild on social media — all because they thought it was a different Vanessa in the actor’s life. Yes, High School Musical fans are still holding out hope that Zac and Vanessa Hudgens will end up together in real life, and for a split second, many thought it was finally happening! After all, Vanessa just split from her longtime love, Austin Butler, at the beginning of the year, so the timing was right.

It looks like Zac is definitely quite smitten with his new Vanessa, though, and he sure doesn’t look like he’s ready to leave Australia any time soon. We couldn’t be happier for this new pair!