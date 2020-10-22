Zac Efron & GF Vanessa Valladares Prove They’re Going Strong While Heading To Beachside Lunch

Zac Efron and his lady love, Vanessa Valladares, looked just as smitten as ever in new pics taken of the couple on their way to lunch in Queensland! See the new photos of the love birds!

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are still living in paradise. The couple was spotted heading to lunch at The Salt Mill café in Queensland, Australia, on October 22, and looked like they were still enjoying their budding romance. The High School Musical alum, who recently turned 33 years old, bundled up for the couple’s day out, wearing jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a light jacket. He went a bit incognito for his lunch date with Vanessa, opting for a baseball cap and sunglasses. The star even worked some intense facial hair — sporting a fully grown beard, which you can see here.

Vanessa looked as relaxed as ever, wearing a button-down T-shirt dress in a tangerine hue along with a pair of sneakers. Although they have been keeping their romance very private, Zac and Vanessa appear to be going strong since they first met in July. Zac, who went to Australia to escape the pandemic in the United States, had been spending time with friends in the Byron Bay area when he met Vanessa, who works as a waitress at one of the local restaurants.

The two absolutely fell for one another. And this budding relationship may flourish into an everlasting romance, according to Zac’s close confidants. “Zac has been saying he’d love to meet someone outside of Hollywood so it isn’t a shock to any of his friends that he’s dating someone in Australia. She’s totally his type and it won’t bother him a bit that she’s not famous the way he is,” a source close to one of Zac’s friends shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in early September.

Since setting eyes on one another, Zac and Vanessa have been seen hitting the beach, going for walks, and getting to know one another in the early stages of their courtship. Friends close to the actor revealed that they could definitely see the romance “turn into something long-lasting, especially because he does want to put down some roots in Australia.”

Life in Australia has been a welcome departure for the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, so it’s no surprise Zac is considering a future in the country. “He has continuously been able to thread through the drama and celebrity nonsense of it all in such a way, but being in Australia is allowing him to have a bit of a more normal life and being with Vanessa — it can be even more normal and he hasn’t really been able to experience that,” another source shared with HL. In terms of his future with Vanessa, the actor “is taking to it very well and very excited to see where things go, as well, from this point forward.”