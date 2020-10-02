Zac Efron’s beard looked better than ever as enjoyed some time out with his gorgeous girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

Well hello there! Zac Efron, 32, has kept his beard game going strong ever since we saw him make his big debut with it on his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. That trend continued during his latest outing where he partook in a cute lunch date that included some pals and his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. They all chilled at a popular seafood joint down under in Sydney where Zac and his trademark smile were on display during a lively conversation (SEE PICS HERE). He dressed casually for the occasion in a long-sleeved black top and beanie while his other half sported a chic denim jacket.

Zac and Vanessa have been one of the hottest couples to emerge out of quarantine over the past couple of months. They first sparked romance speculation in September when the cutie twosome were spotted on a brunch date in Australia. It comes amid reports that the High School Musical star had unexpectedly extended his tourist visa in the country from three months to one year, leading some to believe that she had an influence on his decision.

It didn’t take long for them to confirm their romance as they were later seen holding hands days later while the couple grabbed takeout at The Farm, a trendy restaurant in Byron Bay. They appear to enjoy each other’s company quite a bit as Zac and Vanessa have also been spotted hopping on an airplane together and escaping to the ski slopes for a romantic holiday.

“Zac has been saying he’d love to meet someone outside of Hollywood so it isn’t a shock to any of his friends that he’s dating someone in Australia. She’s totally his type and it won’t bother him a bit that she’s not famous the way he is,” HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to him.

It hasn’t all been about him and Vanessa as Zac has made some time for some of his hunky friends including brothers Chris & Liam Hemsworth. The guys have “been spending a lot of time surfing,” while Zac has been “dating Vanessa,” the source confirmed. “It’s an incredible place so it’s a no brainer that he’s been checking out properties to purchase there.”