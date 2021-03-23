Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Take ‘Big Step’ In Their Romance: Their ‘Huge Moment’ Revealed

Zac Efron and GF Vanessa Valladares just took a ‘big step’ in their relationship, and he couldn’t be ‘more happy’ about it, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Six months after sparking a romance, and Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are getting more serious by the day. In fact, the cute couple just hit a major milestone in their relationship, a source close to the High School Musical star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. For Zac, this means that things are only going to get better and better with his love.

The “big step” Zac, 32, and Vanessa just took? Meeting the fam! Zac got the chance to introduce Vanessa to his brother Dylan, who flew to Australia to film the second season of Netflix’s Down to Earth. “It was the first time she’s met any of his family, so it was a big step,” the source dished. “It’s going great. They hit it off right away. He’s crazy about Vanessa so he’s really stoked that his brother finally got to meet her.”

Zac and Vanessa met in July 2020 and have been inseparable ever since. The two were first linked romantically in September, and have frequently been spotted out and about throughout Australia. Whether it’s hitting the beach for some fun in the waves, or holding hands on romantic date nights, they’re as thick as thieves. Zac was so happy to share this happiness with his bro, a second source told us!

“Zac has talked about Vanessa to Dylan and his family for months,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pus, they’ve FaceTimed plenty, but to be able to finally have them meet is a huge moment. He’s so excited to all hang out and spend time together. It’s the next big step in his relationship with Vanessa and he’s so happy because he knows they’re going to get along great.”

Meeting Vanessa isn’t the only reason Zac is “thrilled” to have Dylan in town, the source mentioned. With COVID-19 restrictions, he hasn’t been able to see his family for quite some time. “He misses everyone, so being reunited with his brother is the best,” the first source added.