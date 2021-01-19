Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Reportedly Split Over Issue Of Starting A Family: ‘It Was A Deal Breaker’

Following news of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ breakup, a new report claims that the stars ended things due to their differing feelings about starting a family together.

Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, broke up because he “would not commit to having more kids,” according to a new report from Page Six. The paper claims that Ana wanted to start a family of her own, so this was a “deal breaker” for her. Of course, Ben already has three kids who he is already very committed to — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 — with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

“Ben is not in a place to start a new family,” another source told Page Six. “Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue to be, his focus.” News that Ben and Ana had broken up was first reported by People on Jan. 18. The mag reported that Ana broke things off with Ben, but that the split was “mutual and amicable” due to the stars being at “different places in their lives.” However, Page Six’s new report also reveals that Ben and Ana “could get back together” at some point. “They are in love,” the paper’s source explained. “People who know them believe it is temporary.”

The breakup between Ben and Ana comes nearly one year after they were first linked while filming their movie Deep Water in Louisiana. In Feb. 2020, the were seen hanging out off-set together, which was followed by a trip to her homeland, Cuba, in March. The pair confirmed they were an item by flaunting major PDA on the beach in Costa Rica that same month.

Their back-to-back getaways were followed by a return to California, which went into lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Ben and Ana quarantined together and were spotted out and about on several occasions over the next few months. By Memorial Day, they were even joined by Ben’s kids on an outing, proving that Ana had grown to fit right in with the family.

Ben was married to Jennifer for ten years before they split in 2015. However, the two maintain an amicable relationship and work together to co-parent their children. Jen also led an intervention that helped get Ben checked into rehab to deal with alcoholism in 2018.