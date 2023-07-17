Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years Of Marriage: Report

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have reportedly been separated since January and recently 'failed' at reconciling.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 17, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Ariana Grande
View gallery
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulge in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand that serves sweet and savoury french crêpes and has been a Hampstead favorite for many years. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939190_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kat Graham and Darren Genet attend a 'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate Paris Hilton's New Netflix Show 'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate Paris Hilton's New Netflix Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Aug 2021
Image Credit: Matt Baron/ShutterstockHEDO / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are getting divorced, according to a July 17 report from TMZ. The publication reported that the couple — who got married in May 2021 — have been separated since January. The two reportedly tried to work things out a few months ago, but “failed” at doing so, according to TMZ. Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 27, were reportedly having issues in their marriage before the “7 Rings” singer moved to the U.K. to film the Wicked movies in December 2022.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande; Dalton Gomez (Photo: Matt Baron/ShutterstockHEDO / BACKGRID)

Ariana and her hubby sparked breakup rumors when she attended Wimbledon without her wedding ring on July 16. The pop star sat with Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey for the major sports event. Dalton, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found. Ariana and Dalton have yet to address their alleged split with the public since the news broke.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (Photo: MEGA)

Ariana wed Dalton (who is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent) in May 2021 after about a year of dating. It’s unclear when the romance started exactly, but the duo were first seen on a date back in Feb. 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 quarantine began. By Dec. 2020, the real estate agent popped the question with a unique $350K ring that included an oval-cut diamond and placed alongside a white pearl set on a gold band. The pearl is an heirloom from her grandmother Marjorie, which Ari revealed had a lengthy family history. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she revealed back in 2020 via Instagram.

Dalton visited Ariana on the set of Wicked several times after she started filming the two-part movie. He popped up in a photo dump shared in Nov. 2022 that included a cute selfie of the pair, but no caption. One of the last times they were seen together in public was when they held hands while stopping to get crepes in London on January 23.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad