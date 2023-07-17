Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years Of Marriage: Report

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are getting divorced, according to a July 17 report from TMZ. The publication reported that the couple — who got married in May 2021 — have been separated since January. The two reportedly tried to work things out a few months ago, but “failed” at doing so, according to TMZ. Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 27, were reportedly having issues in their marriage before the “7 Rings” singer moved to the U.K. to film the Wicked movies in December 2022.

Ariana and her hubby sparked breakup rumors when she attended Wimbledon without her wedding ring on July 16. The pop star sat with Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey for the major sports event. Dalton, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found. Ariana and Dalton have yet to address their alleged split with the public since the news broke.

Ariana wed Dalton (who is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent) in May 2021 after about a year of dating. It’s unclear when the romance started exactly, but the duo were first seen on a date back in Feb. 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 quarantine began. By Dec. 2020, the real estate agent popped the question with a unique $350K ring that included an oval-cut diamond and placed alongside a white pearl set on a gold band. The pearl is an heirloom from her grandmother Marjorie, which Ari revealed had a lengthy family history. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she revealed back in 2020 via Instagram.

Dalton visited Ariana on the set of Wicked several times after she started filming the two-part movie. He popped up in a photo dump shared in Nov. 2022 that included a cute selfie of the pair, but no caption. One of the last times they were seen together in public was when they held hands while stopping to get crepes in London on January 23.